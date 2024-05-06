Pets of the Week: Meet the Parakeets

Meet these 15 parakeets

Small males and females

Warwick, NY

Assorted colors

ABOUT

Characteristics: Active and social; they love to fly, play, and interact with their environment.

Coat Length: N/A

House-trained: N/A

Health: Healthy

Good in a home with:

Bird-loving family

Large cage for two or more

Knowledgeable about proper diet

Adopt 2+ parakeets

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your Small animal application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only