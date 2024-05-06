Pets of the Week: Meet the Parakeets

Meet these 15 parakeets
Small males and females
Warwick, NY
Assorted colors
ABOUT
Characteristics: Active and social; they love to fly, play, and interact with their environment.
Coat Length: N/A
House-trained: N/A
Health: Healthy
Good in a home with:
Bird-loving family
Large cage for two or more
Knowledgeable about proper diet
Adopt 2+ parakeets
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your Small animal application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only