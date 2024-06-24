Pet of the Week: Meet Seymour

Meet Seymour
Steel gray shorthair
Warwick, NY
14+-year-old senior male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Attention seeking, quiet, loves a comfy window seat.
Coat Length: Short, tends to mat
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy but looks rough, neutered, tested and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Other accepting cats, or no other pets
A perch-able window
A lifetime or long-term commitment
Adopt Seymour at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only