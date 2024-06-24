Pet of the Week: Meet Seymour

Meet Seymour

Steel gray shorthair

Warwick, NY

14+-year-old senior male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Attention seeking, quiet, loves a comfy window seat.

Coat Length: Short, tends to mat

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy but looks rough, neutered, tested and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Other accepting cats, or no other pets

A perch-able window

A lifetime or long-term commitment

Adopt Seymour at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only