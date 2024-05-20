x
  1. Home
  2.  Pets

Pet of the Week: Meet Raven

Warwick /
| 20 May 2024 | 03:03
    Raven.
    Raven. ( Photo courtesy the Warwick Valley Humane Society)

Meet Raven

Black Labrador mix

Warwick, NY

7 to 8 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Very friendly personality and happy. This poor gal was found abandoned.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

A lifelong commitment

Cats

Respectful children

Adopt Raven at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only