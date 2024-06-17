Pet of the Week: Meet Piccolo & Melody

Meet Piccolo & Melody

Domestic shorthairs

Warwick, NY

Two year-old male and female twins, jet black with a white spot on their chests

ABOUT

Characteristics: Confident, friendly, grew up at the shelter from 6 weeks old.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Each other

Other cats or by themselves

A lifelong commitment

Adopt Piccolo & Melody at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only