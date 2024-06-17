Pet of the Week: Meet Piccolo & Melody

Meet Piccolo & Melody
Domestic shorthairs
Warwick, NY
Two year-old male and female twins, jet black with a white spot on their chests
ABOUT
Characteristics: Confident, friendly, grew up at the shelter from 6 weeks old.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Each other
Other cats or by themselves
A lifelong commitment
Adopt Piccolo & Melody at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only