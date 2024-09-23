Pet of the Week: Meet Pebble

Meet Pebble
Cockatiel
Warwick, NY
female
ABOUT
Characteristics: An arm-perching soprano songstress.
Coat Length: Feathered
House-trained: Not applicable
Health: Appears healthy
Good in a home with:
Large cage with horizontal bars, minimum 20-by-20-by-24-in.
A lifetime commitment up to 25 years
Adopt Pebble at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only