Pet of the Week: Meet Jasper

| 15 Jul 2024 | 01:30
    Jasper.
Meet Jasper

White with black markings

Warwick, NY

3 and a half years old, male kitten

ABOUT

Characteristics: Playful, very friendly.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, altered, tested and vaccinated, cloudy eye

Good in a home with:

Kids

Another kitten

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Jasper at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only