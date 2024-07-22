x
Pet of the Week: Meet Ice

Warwick /
| 22 Jul 2024 | 11:10
    Ice.
Meet Ice

Pomeranian/husky mix, a “pomsky”

Warwick, NY

5 years old, male, with grey/white/beige fur

ABOUT

Characteristics: Very friendly, sweet, happy.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, altered, tested and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Dogs

Cats

Children

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Ice at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only