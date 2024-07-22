Pet of the Week: Meet Ice

Meet Ice
Pomeranian/husky mix, a “pomsky”
Warwick, NY
5 years old, male, with grey/white/beige fur
ABOUT
Characteristics: Very friendly, sweet, happy.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy, altered, tested and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Dogs
Cats
Children
A lifetime commitment
Adopt Ice at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only