Pet of the Week: Meet Guppy & Minnow

Meet Guppy & Minnow

Black/white and torbie

Warwick, NY

1 year old bonded siblings returned to shelter due to owner illness

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly, social, tolerant, young adults.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, spayed/neutered, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

A lifelong commitment

Okay with other cats

Respectful children

Adopt Guppy & Minnow at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only