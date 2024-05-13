Pet of the Week: Meet Guppy & Minnow

Meet Guppy & Minnow
Black/white and torbie
Warwick, NY
1 year old bonded siblings returned to shelter due to owner illness
ABOUT
Characteristics: Friendly, social, tolerant, young adults.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy, spayed/neutered, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
A lifelong commitment
Okay with other cats
Respectful children
Adopt Guppy & Minnow at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only