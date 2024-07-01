x
Pet of the Week: Meet Dior

| 01 Jul 2024 | 10:35
Meet Dior

Mastiff/Lab mix

Warwick, NY

1-year-old male, dark chocolate fur with white markings

ABOUT

Characteristics: Smart, playful, strong, loves treats.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, neutered, tested and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Large breed experienced adults

Possibly an accepting large dog

Interactive, active adults

A lifetime or long-term commitment

Adopt Dior at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only