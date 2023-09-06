Welcome to the 2023-2024 school year

At the Warwick Valley School District, the safety of the students is our first priority. The Transportation Department is busy revising bus routes and analyzing bus stops to ensure that. This school year we will be adding two new propane buses. Continuing our alternative fuel program is very important to us. We could not keep our bus fleet up to date without the support of the community, we are sincerely grateful.

Our talented bus technicians continue to keep our buses in top mechanical condition. Recently we have achieved an outstanding D.O.T. rating of 96 percent. The New York State Department of Transportation conducts a thorough inspection every six months. Full maintenance on all vehicles occurs every 3,000 miles.

Student bus information is available through the Parent Portal. Please remember to have your student at the bus stop five minutes prior to their scheduled pick up time. In the beginning of the school year, bus stop times could fluctuate or change. Checking your Parent Portal often is recommended. If you have any concerns regarding your child’s bus ride, please email our office at transportation@wvcsd.org.

Without exception, bus safety drills are conducted three times a year. The first drill will occur within the first seven days of school. Each drill includes instructions regarding the location and operation of the emergency exits, fire extinguisher, two-way radio, and first aid kit. Drivers also instruct students on what to do in an emergency. The bus staff demonstrates how to exit the bus safely, safe loading and unloading procedures, seatbelt use, and the importance of proper conduct while on the bus. Mini-safety drills are presented prior to every athletic or field trip as well.

In accordance with New York State law, all buses are equipped with seatbelts, for your child’s safety. Seatbelt use is encouraged by our drivers and monitors. Please take a moment to discuss with your student the seriousness of seatbelt use on the bus. Also, remind them about the importance of staying seated at all times.

On behalf of the entire Transportation staff, we wish you a safe and successful school year.

Laura Chaluisan

Supervisor of Transportation

Warwick Valley Central School District