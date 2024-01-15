Thank you to the local residents of Monroe

This letter is a heartfelt thank you to the countless folks in Monroe and the surrounding areas for helping us bring our sweet beagle, Stevie, home after she made a quick dash from our property on January 3rd. She managed to survive nearly six full days braving the elements, including last week’s treacherous snow storm. My husband and I are beyond grateful to each and every person who helped us by spreading the word about her, keeping their eyes open and letting us know when they saw her, and offering their time and energy to physically look for her.

Thankfully, Stevie was found safe and sound just before the high winds and torrential downpours arrived on January 9th. We are in awe at the number of people, many of whom were complete strangers, supporting us. We’ve been residents of Monroe for over a decade, and we are beyond honored and humbled to see the community come together to help us find Stevie. The world around us is tough and riddled with awful occurrences, but everyone’s help illuminated the good that is too often overlooked. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts, and Stevie does, too.

Holly and Joe Spinelli

Monroe