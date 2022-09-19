Taxing nonprofits

To the Editor:

Mosques, Synagogues and Churches are mostly nonprofit and not subject to local property taxes. However, it does not. have to continue to be like this. Theoretically, states can authorize local taxation of all nonprofits’ land and buildings to support the infrastructure and public schools. This would keep all involved accountable to support the government services received.

It would promote a. sense of connection and service to our common community. Otherwise, we can all get ordained online and stick a small mosque, synagogue or church in our basement, meet once a week for prayer and tea and stop paying middle class taxes.

Tina Giovanna

Chester