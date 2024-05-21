Thank you for running the recent article regarding the 23rd Annual Brian Ahearn Memorial Track Meet. We want to also thank Coach Potter, Coach St. Lawrence, as well as the track athletes, parents and coaches from all schools for keeping this event alive for so many years.

We are so pleased that the track program has continued to honor Brian’s memory by raising funds for families with children. For so many years this event contributed to The Brian Ahearn Children’s Fund which supported area families with seriously ill children. It’s wonderful to see the Warwick Food Panty become a beneficiary of this event, keeping the spirit

Although it’s been a few years since we have moved from the Warwick area, our hearts are still there. The Warwick community is special as we learned so many years ago by the support our family received during Brian’s illness and passing, as well as the overwhelming backing of the Children’s Fund in his memory.

Jeff and Kathy Ahearn