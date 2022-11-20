Aerial landing for Santa in Monroe

To the Editor:

On Saturday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m. we kick off the holiday Christmas season here in Monroe. It will be a spectacular day and the best show on earth in Orange County.

For 5 years now, Rest Haven has always had Santa & Mrs. Claus greet and meet at Rest Haven at 236 High Street Monroe New York. Three years ago we made it even a more exciting event. We started landing Santa and Mrs. Claus by helicopter. They will be landing at the front gates of Museum Village.

Santa will be bringing with him again his 10 elves who will help to assist the kids at the house and greet him at the landing site.

This event is a multi jurisdiction event. The event involves the support from the Village of Monroe and the Town of Blooming Grove. The event is at no cost to be taxpayers.

The landing of a helicopter is controlled by the South Blooming Grove fire department. Securities handled by the police department of both jurisdictions. On standby are the emergency EMS.

Upon Santa and Mrs. Claus landing at the museum gate, a horse and wagon will come out from the corral of the museum. Santa and Mrs. Claus would have several kids board the horse and wagon with them. They will take a police, fire department and ambulance escort up the road to Rest Haven.

It is a great way to kick off the holiday season. I look forward to it and we invite the entire public to attend.

The kids can go back to Rest Haven where an entirely orchestrated event happens. The event is attended by the Monroe Woodbury school district music department. Here we engage with the kids, singing Christmas carols and playing the piano in the parlor. Meanwhile, the kids can go into the dining room and sit with Mrs. Claus and helpers to write letters to Santa Claus.

Santa will be in the back room where he greets each and every kid before Christmas.

However, this year we will have a special guest.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. in the morning with the landing of the helicopter. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the kids can go and meet Santa Claus at Rest Haven 236 High Street Monroe, New York 10950

On the following Saturday and Sunday, December 10th and 11th, the children can return to the winter wonderland of Museum Village to greet Santa one more time before he heads back to the North Pole.

Come one come all! Come young come old. Come enjoy! Come see Santa land to kick of the holiday season in such a spectacular way.

This is the greatest show in Monroe. We look forward to seeing everybody to help us greet Santa and Mrs. Claus once again with their special guest for the 5th year in a row.

Tim Mitts

Monroe Resident