A salute to small town living

In the early hours of the morning when complications from a recent major surgery in the city arose, I knew I had to go to an emergency room. I told my husband that I thought it would be too painful to make the long trip to the city, so I suggested Hackensack ER. He said, why not St. Anthony’s? I hadn’t even thought of going there! We were there in five minutes, and I felt completely cared for immediately. Dr Xie was fantastic. He was incredibly kind, and listened so carefully and patiently. The nursing staff was top notch. I can’t remember them all during my stay, but special thanks to Donna, Yvette, Patty, and Randi. I’m so happy that I overrode my first instinct to go to a “bigger or better” place. The care I received at St. Anthony’s felt very personal.

Also, I was so moved by the outpouring of love and support from our neighbors. Marilyn Dale spend hours with me in the hospital and made numerous trips to ShopRite. Kristin Maus watched our pets in a pinch and made delicious dinners for us. I am so grateful to live in this wonderful community of Warwick!

Kelley Keane

Warwick