x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Warwick girls’ soccer wraps up successful season

Warwick. Two Wildcats earn All-Section honors

Warwick /
| 08 Dec 2023 | 02:07
    Warwick’s Johanna Bradley (left) and Kat Finnerty (right) were selected to the Section IX All Section Girls Soccer Team for their exceptional play in 2023.
    Warwick’s Johanna Bradley (left) and Kat Finnerty (right) were selected to the Section IX All Section Girls Soccer Team for their exceptional play in 2023. ( Photo courtesy Greg Sirico)

Warwick girls’ soccer wrapped up a successful 2023 campaign with two athletes earning All Section IX honors. Warwick senior Kat Finnerty was named All Section IX as a center midfielder. She scored 12 goals (tied for team lead) and earned the Leadership Award as a senior captain and wore the #14 Ginley memorial jersey.

Johanna Bradley, a sophomore, also scored 12 goals. She played as a center midfielder and was a key contributor to Warwick’s offense.

Both Finnerty and Bradley scored two goals each in their final game against Cornwall.