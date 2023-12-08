Warwick girls’ soccer wraps up successful season

Warwick girls’ soccer wrapped up a successful 2023 campaign with two athletes earning All Section IX honors. Warwick senior Kat Finnerty was named All Section IX as a center midfielder. She scored 12 goals (tied for team lead) and earned the Leadership Award as a senior captain and wore the #14 Ginley memorial jersey.

Johanna Bradley, a sophomore, also scored 12 goals. She played as a center midfielder and was a key contributor to Warwick’s offense.

Both Finnerty and Bradley scored two goals each in their final game against Cornwall.