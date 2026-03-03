Warwick resident charged in fatal car accident

Warwick resident and N.Y.P.D. Sgt. Tiffany Howell is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter for her alleged role in wrong way accident that killed a Peekskill man on a highway in Westchester County in January.

In a March 2 press release, state Attorney General Letitia James said Howell, 47, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 22 at more than 50 miles per hour when she crashed a 2021 Infiniti head-on into a 2024 Toyota Rav4 driven by Manuel Boitel, 61, of Peekskill. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 23, Boitel, who worked as doorman in Manhattan, was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center. It is alleged that Howell’s blood alcohol content was 0.26. State law considers any driver at 0.08 or above to be intoxicated.

Arraigned in Westchester County Court on Monday while wearing a pink cast on her left arm, Howell is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class C felony, and two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, both Class D felonies.

The New York Times reported that on the night of the crash, Howell, who was off duty, had been scheduled to host a party for the Holy Name Society, a police fraternal organization, at Mom’s Cigar Warehouse in Scarsdale. The paper also reported that prosecutor Allison Stuart told the court Howell was coming back from a social event where video cameras showed her consuming several drinks.

State law requires the attorney general’s office to be notified when an on- or off-duty police or peace officer (including a corrections officer) may have caused the death of a person.

According to a Jan. 31, 2024, post on the nypdequity Instagram account, Howell was assigned to the Deputy Commission of Collaborative Policing and was a participant in the Woman’s Institute program.

Bail was set at $250,000 bond, or a $500,000 partially secured bond, with a $100,000 cash alternative. Howell is due back in court on March 18 before Judge Anne B. Bianchi. The maximum sentence on the top count is eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.