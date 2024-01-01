Warwick police report

Dec. 16

Jose Bedolla, 38, of Florida, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more, misdemeanors. He was released to appear in Warwick Town Court.

Lorie Roussos, 37, of Hewitt, NJ, was charged with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, and released to appear in Warwick Town Court.

Dec. 18

Cordell Williams, 25, of Warwick, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was released to appear in Warwick Town Court.

Dec. 19

Travis Artrip, 22, of Tuxedo Park, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol and driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors. He was released to appear in Warwick Town Court.

Ryan Balcome, 34, of Hewitt, NJ, and Veronica Bermudez, 35, of Greenwood Lake, were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. They were released to appear in Warwick Village Court.

Dec. 20

Saoul Rahman, 72, of Warwick, was charged with first-degree failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. He was released to appear in Warwick Village Court.