Warwick Police Chief McGovern retires after 43 years

Warwick Police Chief Thomas McGovern, Jr. retired on Thursday, April 14 after serving the community for 43 years. Colleagues, friends, family, local officials, and approximately 200 Orange County police officers lined up outside the Warwick Police Department to salute McGovern as he left the building on his last day.

“Overall, 43 years is a long time, but it goes fast,” said McGovern. “There were a lot of great things; a lot of awful things.”

A Warwick native, McGovern’s career started over four decades ago when he became an officer for the Village of Warwick Police Department in 1979. By the time the town and village merged to form one police force in 1992, he was sergeant. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1996.

“And on January 1 of 2000, the millennium and I landed together as chief,” said McGovern.

So why retire now?

April 14 was “the very last day of my 43rd year, so I just didn’t feel like starting my 44th,” McGovern laughed. “Maybe that’s selfish, but it seemed like a great idea at the time.”

Over the course of his career, McGovern is most proud of the team of officers the department put together. “I’m very happy with the way the department is moving forward, and has been moving forward,” he said. “I think the public should be proud of the police department that they have.”

But he hopes to see vacant positions continue to receive funding in the future, and for some part-time officers to be granted full-time positions.

“We have a lot more crime than people want to admit to,” he said. “We have officers that do nothing but narcotics investigations, which in the past, no one would’ve believed.”

Back to work

Warwickians will still see McGovern around town. He is taking up a part-time clerk position within the police department to work in a consultatory role.

And he plans to spend his new free time on his motorcycle, riding through the Warwick Valley.

“You can visit with local merchants, and have lunch in Pine Island, and be in Greenwood Lake in a half hour. The town of Warwick is so big and so nice,” he said. “It is a great community.”