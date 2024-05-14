Warwick PD to hold ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Town of Warwick Police Department is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” on Tuesday, May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Café e Dolci, (31 Main Street, Warwick).

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Residents can enjoy free coffee while talking with police officers in a casual, comfortable setting.

“We thank the owners of Café e Dolci for allowing us the opportunity to have our event at their café. This event is a great way to support small, local businesses and is an opportunity for us to meet with residents,” said Chief John Rader.

Coffee with a Cop first launched in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011 when Hawthorne police officers were looking for ways to interact with residents. According to the police department, “The key to the event’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis type of situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.”

For more information about the event, call the Warwick PD at 845-986-5000. To learn more about Café e Dolci, visit cafeedolci.com/cafe-e-dolci-warwick or call 845-544-1711.