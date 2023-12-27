Warwick PD seeks help identifying man found dead on Route 1

On Tuesday, December 26, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Town of Warwick Police Department received a call about a man partially submerged in a drainage ditch on County Route 1 near Little Brooklyn Road. Upon their arrival, officers were able to confirm the report and declare the man dead. According to the officers, he appeared to be in his mid-30s and “may have worked in the area.” No other distinguishing information has been provided at this time.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with any information on the person’s potential identity is asked to contact the Town of Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.