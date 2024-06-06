Warwick PD helps install car seats

On June 2, the Town of Warwick Police Department hosted a car seat safety check in the parking lot of Price Chopper, making sure parents and caregivers had their car seats properly installed. Certified car seat safety technicians were available to answer questions and assist parents and caregivers with the proper installation of their child’s car seat. Those who attended the free event expressed gratitude to members of the Warwick Police Department for helping them to keep their children safe.

The Orange County Traffic Safety Program, Warwick Police Department, and the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee sponsored the event. For those who were unable to attend, if you would like assistance installing with your child’s safety seat, call the Warwick PD at 845-986-5000 to set up an appointment.