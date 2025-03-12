UFO sighting in night sky

William O’Hara, of Deerpark, NY, was driving home the night of Feb. 25 when he saw “this really bright object” in the dark sky. “There were airplanes around which exemplified the fact that this was no airplane,” said O’Hara.

He first spotted the bright light while he was driving on County Route 1 in Warwick, and could still see it when he got home. It was brighter than a star and lower than an airplane, he said. Over the course of six photos he took, it appeared to change shape, and it moved at least once during the 45 minutes he was observing it, he said.

O’Hara, a retired law enforcement officer who now works in security, called the Town of Deerpark Police Department to corroborate the sighting. “Officers canvased the area of Neversink Drive and observed a bright white light in the sky stationary in one spot appearing to be over the City of Port Jervis,” Officer Jack Decker reported on Feb. 25 at 9:20 p.m., in a police report obtained by Straus News via a Freedom of Information request. Officers “continued to watch from the Lynx Golf Club on Neversink Drive for approximately 10 minutes with no further activity. Officers attempted to patrol closer to the light source in the city of Port Jervis but were unable to ascertain what the source was.”

O’Hara felt that whatever it was, it was “kind of significant,” he said, although at the same time, “just par for the course what’s going on in the skies these days.”