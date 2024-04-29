Two Warwick police offers promoted

A massive crowd of supporters filled Warwick Town Hall on April 25 to witness the official promotion of two Warwick police officers.

During a special ceremony at the Warwick Town Board meeting, Warwick Police First Sergeant Alton Morley and Sergeant Keith Slesinski were each promoted to the position of lieutenant. The promotions were made official via a resolution passed by the town board following the ceremony.

Town of Warwick Police Chief John Rader praised the dedication and commitment of lieutenants Morley and Slesinski and highlighted their individual contributions to the Warwick Police Department. Rader also acknowledged Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer and the rest of the town board.

“I want to thank Supervisor Dwyer and the entire town board for their support and understanding into the importance in filling these two positions,” said Rader. “The addition to our command staff of these two lieutenants will help us continue the many programs we’ve initiated and increase the professional standards of the department.”

Dwyer praised the Warwick Police Department and shared his gratitude for the opportunity to be involved in the process of determining which candidates would be best for the lieutenant positions.

“The interview process was one of the greatest things I’ve done as an elected official,” said Dwyer. “Interviewing five sergeants within the town of Warwick Police Department gave me such a great perspective of the true commitment that our officers and our leaders have within this department and I couldn’t be prouder to have you guys out there representing us on the streets as incredible officers and people.”

In addition to the promotions within the police department, the Town approved the appointment of Joseph Amaturo to the position of police chaplain for the Town of Warwick Police Department.

Citing the importance of preserving the mental health and wellbeing of Warwick’s police officers, Chief Rader explained that Amaturo is a much-needed asset in the department.

“He’s going to be there to support our officers through the good times and the bad.”

Town appointments

In other appointment news, the town of Warwick appointed Anthony Pasculo as a full-time building inspector on a provisional basis as the town awaits the results of his civil service exam. In addition, the board approved the appointment of Caitlyn Roberti as an animal control officer for the remainder of 2024 for the Town of Warwick Humane Society.

Collaborations

During the meeting, Dwyer reported that he continues to meet with the mayors of the three villages located within the town of Warwick regarding a joint New York Forward grant application. Dwyer explained that the purpose of the grant is to support downtowns and shared that the town will apply a portion of the grant to the hamlet of Pine Island.

Dwyer also provided an update on the town’s efforts to strengthen its commitment to providing outdoor recreational spaces in the area. He shared that he is continuing to work on the federally funded bike/hike trail that will run through the Amity portion of Warwick, as well as a hiking trail connecting Cascade Park to the county park at Hickory Hills.

In a fitting end to the show of community support displayed at the meeting, Warwick resident Jonah Mandelbaum declared his intention to cover the full cost of the 3,024 United States stick flags to be purchased by the town of Warwick for use as grave markers for Memorial Day.