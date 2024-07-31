Police say social media post about cat’s death is inaccurate

Village of Warwick Police say a recent social media post claiming that a neighborhood cat was shot to death in the area of Cherry Street, Poplar Street and Wheeler Avenue in the Village of Warwick is inaccurate. In fact, according to police, the cat’s death was likely caused by another animal.

According to the department, the officer who responded to a Wheeler Avenue address at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, believes the cat died of a puncture wound likely caused by another animal. There were no gunshots reported.