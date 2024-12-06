Police identify body of baby found in 1992

On Friday, Dec. 6, the New York State Police announced that Slate Hill’s “Baby Jane Doe” had been identified. According to the announcement, the police, in collaboration with the FBI, were able to successfully identify the dead child’s parents through “investigative genetic genealogy,” along with an extensive joint investigation.

On February 10, 1992, the New York State Police were alerted to the discovery of what they described as the “partially burned remains of an infant” at a property on South Plank Road in the town of Wawayanda. During the investigation, they determined the infant had been discarded in the winter of 1991 and was estimated to be between 7 to 10 days old at the time of death.

“For over 30 years, the identity of the infant remained unknown. However, through a partnership with the FBI and the application of investigative genetic genealogy, both the biological mother and father of the infant were positively identified,” the police stated. Their identities were not made public.

They said the biological father was questioned and “thoroughly investigated” and is not considered a suspect in this case. The child’s mother is dead, and the investigation is now closed.