Police identify body found on Route 1

The Warwick Police Department has identified the body of the found in a drainage dith along Route 1 in the Warwick/Pine Island Area on December 26. He has been indetified as Sukhwinder Singh, 36, of Pine Island.

Detective suspect Singh fell into the drainage ditch at some point on the evening of December 16 and became stuck in the mud. “The incident does appear to be accidental,” the department stated in a press release, “however, the final cause of death is pending the toxicology results from the autopsy.”

Anyone with any information is still asked to call the Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.