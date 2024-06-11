Overturned truck temporarily halts traffic on Route 94

A few minutes after 8 a.m. on the morning of June 11, a truck reportedly carrying produce overturned while traveling along Route 94 in Warwick near Pennings Farm Market. According to reports at the scene, the driver was trapped but was able to be recovered safely.

Police temporarily rerouted traffic as the truck was righted by a local tow company. The cause of the accident has not yet been released.

The Warwick Fire Department responded to the scene, with mutual aid from Pine Island, Monticello, West Point, and the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.

View the series of photos in the slide show above to see how the truck became upright again.