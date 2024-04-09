NYS Sheriffs’ Institute membership drive begins

The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s annual honorary membership drive has begun across New York State. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta advises residents that honorary membership invitations will arrive in randomly selected mailboxes across Orange County over the next two weeks.

The honorary membership dues support the Sheriffs’ Institute’s programming for youth and New York sheriffs’ offices. These include the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, crime victim services, annual scholarship program, education, training, and awards programs for sheriff’s office personnel.

The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp is the Institute’s flagship program located on Keuka Lake (part of the Finger Lakes region). Each summer, the Sheriffs’ Institute offers 840 economically challenged children from across New York State the chance to participate in a camp under the direct guidance of sheriffs and sheriffs’ office personnel who volunteer their time at the camp. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office works with partnering agencies to select children from our local communities to participate in the camp’s summer recreation activities. According to the Sheriff’s Department, these activities are designed to teach kids how to understand and respect our laws and the people who enforce them.

”The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is proud to support the Sheriffs’ Institute and their excellent work supporting our youth and personnel. The incredible summer camp experience, educational and training opportunities provided by the Institute are invaluable assets to our county residents and Sheriff’s Office. We encourage anyone interested in becoming an Honorary Member to help support these great programs,” stated Sheriff Arteta.

In addition to the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, the Sheriffs’ Institute also provides an annual scholarship to each state community college’s criminal justice programs.

Anyone looking to become an honorary member but have yet to receive a letter in the mail can visit sheriffsinstitute.org. Note: Neither the Orange County Sheriff’s Office nor the Institute solicits donations or memberships via telephone; do not provide personal information or monetary contributions over the phone.

For more information about the New York State Sheriffs’ Institutes’ Summer Camp and its other programs, visit sheriffsinstitute.org.