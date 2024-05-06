Greenwood Lake man ordered to pay $30M to sex abuse victims

On April 30, Orange County Supreme Court Justice Sandra B. Sciortino ordered former Greenwood Lake resident and NYPD officer Nicholas McAteer, who is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence for two counts of rape in the first degree, to pay $15 million to each of his two victims, according to court filings.

McAteer was arrested by Greenwood Lake Police in 2017 and charged with a total of 82 counts related to the rape and molestation of his two nieces who were teens at the time, according to court documents. In 2018 he pled guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree and was sentenced to 18 years in prison to be followed by a period of post-release supervision.

During his sentencing hearing, one of his victims described how her uncle’s actions affected her: “I have difficulty trusting others, which has affected my past and present relationships. I often catch myself being skeptical of people that I meet. I wonder if they are secretly a monster like my uncle is and I hesitate before getting to know them. I get an uneasy feeling when I have to leave my own children with a babysitter, knowing that the unthinkable is always possible,” her official court statement reads, adding, “Those awful memories will haunt me for the rest of my life. What my uncle did to me wasn’t just about suffering in the moment. My suffering is forever.”

In 2020, his victims sought damages for emotional distress. In the court filing, one of the victims said, “I think about when his is out in 10 or 15 years from now, whatever it is, and I just get so fearful... that he’s going to try to take revenge or try to approach me... I fear that he looks at it as we took him away from his children by putting him in prison... I fear that he’s going to hurt my children and take them away from me, almost like revenge.”

His second victim, in the same court filing, described suffering from panic attacks if she smelled someone with the same cologne as her uncle, or saw someone with similar tattoos. The court also heard from both girls’ mother and a doctor certified in child and adolescent psychiatry who had interviewed the victims before rendering its decision.

In addition, McAteer sent a letter to the court that asked that his disability pension remain intact for his wife and children and noted that he spends his days “under contact threat of being stabbed, cut, and assaulted.” He added, “I just want you to render a decision so that all involved can continue to heal without unnecessarily reliving the trauma and that those I left in this wake of destruction can move on with their lives.”

In her conclusion, Justice Sciortino said, “The two women who testified before this Court were, and are, attractive, bright, articulate woman. Nicholas McAteer took away their ability to see themselves as the Court saw them. Nicholas McAteer believes that his victims should be allowed to ‘continue to heal.’ He does not admit that they will likely never heal. He asked why one would ‘rip the scab off the wound.’ He does not acknowledge that the wound remains open.”

On April 30, 2024, Justice Sciortino awarded each victim $3 million for past pain and suffering, $10 million for future pain and suffering, and $2 million in punitive damages, for a total of $15 million per victim.