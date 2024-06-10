Greenwood Lake man arrested on public lewdness, exposure charges

On June 3, The Ramapo Police Department received a report of a suspicious man in a vehicle allegedly exposing himself to female pedestrians in a residential area in Chestnut Ridge. An investigation was conducted by RPD detectives which resulted in the identification of the vehicle and the suspect.

On June 5, a 31-year-old man from Greenwood Lake was arrested and charged with five counts of public lewdness, five counts of exposure of a person, two counts of public lewdness in the first degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. His name was not released by police.

Orders of protection were obtained for each victim and the man was released on appearance tickets and ordered to appear in the Village of Chestnut Ridge Justice Court at a later date.