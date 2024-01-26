Goshen man pleads guilty to DWI that injured Warwick mayor

On Friday, January 12, Matthew Labar, 42, of Goshen, pled guilty in Orange County Court to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (DWI) as a felony, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced. Under the plea agreement, he will face up to one to three years in prison when he is sentenced on April 12, 2024.

According to court filings, on July 29, 2023, at around 4:15 pm, Labar was seen stumbling on Main Street in Warwick. Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard saw Labar and attempted to help him. When Labar got into his vehicle, the mayor took his keys, but Labar then allegedly used a spare set of keys, started the vehicle, and began driving while the mayor was hanging out of the car window. Labar hit several parked cars in the parking lot where he was driving. A passing U.S. Park Police officer witnessed the scene unfold and was reportedly and to subdue Labar until Warwick Police officers could take him into custody. According to the DA’s announcement, a chemical test revealed that Labar’s blood alcohol content was 0.33%, over four times the legal limit. Mayor Newhard suffered minor injuries as a result.

“I commend Mayor Newhard for his selfless and quick-thinking actions that likely prevented what could have been a terrible tragedy,” said Hoovler. “Drunk drivers put us all at risk through their careless decisions. Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountable. I hope that this case serves as a warning to those inclined to make the same senseless choice made by the defendant in this case. My office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of drunk and drugged drivers, particularly repeated offenders.”

“Mayor Newhard put his personal safety aside to try and stop someone who was clearly impaired from driving that afternoon,” said Town of Warwick Police Chief John Rader. “We appreciate his efforts as well as the efforts to prosecute this case.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold.