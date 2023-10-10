What’s on your ballot?

The 2023 election is right around the corner. This year, early voting will run from Oct. 28 through - Nov. 5, with election day on Nov. 7.
Warwick residents will have the opportunity to vote on the following offices and candidates at both the state and local level (party indicators are shortened to Dem for Democrat, Con for Conservative, Rep for Republican, and WF for Working Families). Note that several offices have just one candidate running unopposed:
State Supreme Court Justice, 9th Judicial District
There are eight candidates listed on your local ballot for this office. Voters can select up to four candidates. Some candidates are running on multiple party lines, as indicated.
Francesa E. Connolly - Dem, Con
Charley Wood - Dem, Con
Rolf M. Thorsen - Dem, Con
Larry J. Schwartz - Dem, Con
John A. Sarcone - Rep
Karen A. Ostberg - Rep
Susan M. Sullivan-Bisceglia - Rep
John Ciampoli - Rep
Orange County Court Judge
Richard Guertin - Rep, Con
Family Court Judge
James M. Hendry III - Rep. Con
Warwick Town Supervisor
Jesse P. Dwyer - Rep, Con
Warwick Town Justice
The town has two candidates running for one spot on the court.
Elizabeth Cassidy - Dem, WF
Karen Amundson - Rep, Con
Warwick Town Council
Two candidates are running for the two open seats on the town board.
Russell Kowal - Rep, Con
Thomas Mattingly - Rep, Con
Receiver of Taxes & Assessment
Ana Kanz - Rep, Con
Ballot proposals
Voters are also being asked to vote Yes or No on two state-wide ballot proposals. The language for each is copied below:
Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation
The proposed amendment to Article 8, section 4 of the constitution removes the special constitutional debt limitation now placed on small city school districts, so they will be treated the same as all other school districts. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?
Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit
The proposed amendment to Article 8, section 5 of the constitution extends for 10 years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to remove from their constitutional debt limits debt for the construction of sewage facilities. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?