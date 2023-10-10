What’s on your ballot?

The 2023 election is right around the corner. This year, early voting will run from Oct. 28 through - Nov. 5, with election day on Nov. 7.

Warwick residents will have the opportunity to vote on the following offices and candidates at both the state and local level (party indicators are shortened to Dem for Democrat, Con for Conservative, Rep for Republican, and WF for Working Families). Note that several offices have just one candidate running unopposed:

State Supreme Court Justice, 9th Judicial District

There are eight candidates listed on your local ballot for this office. Voters can select up to four candidates. Some candidates are running on multiple party lines, as indicated.

Francesa E. Connolly - Dem, Con

Charley Wood - Dem, Con

Rolf M. Thorsen - Dem, Con

Larry J. Schwartz - Dem, Con

John A. Sarcone - Rep

Karen A. Ostberg - Rep

Susan M. Sullivan-Bisceglia - Rep

John Ciampoli - Rep

Orange County Court Judge

Richard Guertin - Rep, Con

Family Court Judge

James M. Hendry III - Rep. Con

Warwick Town Supervisor

Jesse P. Dwyer - Rep, Con

Warwick Town Justice

The town has two candidates running for one spot on the court.

Elizabeth Cassidy - Dem, WF

Karen Amundson - Rep, Con

Warwick Town Council

Two candidates are running for the two open seats on the town board.

Russell Kowal - Rep, Con

Thomas Mattingly - Rep, Con

Receiver of Taxes & Assessment

Ana Kanz - Rep, Con

Ballot proposals

Voters are also being asked to vote Yes or No on two state-wide ballot proposals. The language for each is copied below:

Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation

The proposed amendment to Article 8, section 4 of the constitution removes the special constitutional debt limitation now placed on small city school districts, so they will be treated the same as all other school districts. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit

The proposed amendment to Article 8, section 5 of the constitution extends for 10 years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to remove from their constitutional debt limits debt for the construction of sewage facilities. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?