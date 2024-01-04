Home
Home
News
Local News
Warwick winters past
As we brace for colder months ahead, Warwick Advertiser asked local readers and historical societies to share vintage winter photos with the paper.
| 04 Jan 2024 | 12:37
An early 1940s aerial shot of Wright Family Farm. “I’m not sure who the photographer or the pilot was, but there were a few pilots in the family,” said Brian Wright, who submitted the photo.
Sugar Loaf village in snow, possibly from 1925. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
Sugar Loaf in winter, 1940s. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
Sugar Loaf in winter, 1940s. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
Erie Station circa 1900. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
Two girls behind the church in Sugar Loaf on a snowy Easter Sunday. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
Creamery Pond, 1945. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
“The Big Snow,” March 1, 1914. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
Diane Westerveld on the ice. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
Robert Mari and Diane Mari Westerveld playing in the snow in Sugar Loaf, 1945. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
Diane Westerveld skiing at Glenmere, 1949. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
Helen and Grimaldi “James” Mari, skiing in the ‘30s at Glenmere. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
A group of kids ice skating at Creamery Pond in 1950. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
