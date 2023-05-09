Warwick. Village recognized for climate change actions

The Village of Warwick and 17 other new communities successfully met the criteria to be newly recognized as leaders at the bronze level certification as part of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program. The announcement was made by Gov. Kathy Hochul on April 21, 2023.

The Climate Smart Communities program supports local efforts to meet the economic, social, and environmental challenges posed by climate change. The announcement signifies meaningful steps being taken by local governments to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

To achieve Climate Smart Community certification, local governments accumulate points for planning and implementation actions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve community resilience to the worsening impacts of climate change.

The Village of Warwick received points for programs and actions that had been previously implemented, such as having an established Farmers Market; “Too Good to Toss” re-use event; Village brush pile; annual tree planting; Village Hall lighting upgrades; energy code enforcement training and many other programs and initiatives. Newer programs and practices also recognized include: adding EV charging stations; converting street lights to LED; community CED solar campaign and initiating community composting. A full list can be viewed at villageofwarwick.org.

In addition to cutting costs, this accreditation will open the Village to future funding opportunities to continue to promote and implement climate smart changes that benefit Village residents by reducing costs while adding value and convenience.