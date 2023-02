Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 donated $250 each to four local food pantries.

The Florida Food Pantry, Greenwood Lake Food Pantry, St. Peter Food Pantry and United Methodist Food Pantry each received $250 to help support their programs.

Thanks to Beth Hartman Maas from Florida Food Pantry and her entire crew, Pat Nolan from Greenwood Lake, Carol Long and crew from St. Peter, and Charles Hemstreet of United Methodist Church.