The Albert Wisner Public library will host Larry Mansour on Feb. 12 to share stories of the Thomas Ferrier home renovation on Waterbury Road. The event will begin at 2 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring photos to show and tell about their challenges and triumphs in caring for one of the town’s historic homes.

Register online at: https://www.albertwisnerlibrary.org/node/12957 or call the Help Desk at: 845-986-1047 (option 4).