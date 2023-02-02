Warwick. Pawsitive Pack Walks help dogs and owners socialize

About a dozen dog owners gathered at Wickham Woodlands Park in the Town of Warwick recently to walk their dogs.

They were members of Pawsitive Pack Walks – a new group organized as a way to meet new people and dogs in a safe manner while giving dogs who need socializing an opportunity to do so.

“All dogs are welcome regardless of breed and reactivity,” group administrator Nicole Moellman said. “If your dog needs space to work and train that is no problem. If your pup and any others want to interact, that’s great too and everyone is welcome.”

The group meets at various locations throughout the Hudson Valley. For information about upcoming walks, to suggest different trails, or to join the group, search for Pawsitive Pack Walks on Facebook.