Warwick in smoke

Warwick. Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed Warwick June 6 and 7. Readers shared their photos and experiences with the paper.

| 08 Jun 2023 | 04:49
    $!Photo: Christopher Brown
    Photo: Christopher Brown

    Cows graze in the haze at Bellvale Farms.

    $!Photo: Jane Kubenik
    Photo: Jane Kubenik

    A smoggy view of Felter St. in Greenwood Lake.

    $!Photo: Rachel Heiss
    Photo: Rachel Heiss

    Smoke blankets Railroad Ave. in Warwick.

    $!Photos: Matt Bussard
    Photos: Matt Bussard

    Matt Bussard shared these before-and-after photos taken in Greenwood Lake. “On a positive note, the smoke is inspiring me to take care of some indoor chores that have been neglected,” he said. “However, this is at the expense of some extra coughs, sneezes and itchy eyes.”

    $!Photo: Charles Holmes
    Photo: Charles Holmes

    A view from the west shore of Greenwood Lake the morning of Wednesday, June 7.

    $!Photo: Steven Alpert
    Photo: Steven Alpert

    “The orange haze and woody smell give off an apocalypse feel. Or it appears to give the photo a filtered almost watercolor painted quality,” said Warwick's Steven Alpert, who captured this photo of Memorial Park. “Either way the current conditions are unsettling for sure. I am trying to stay indoors as much as possible just to be on the safe side.”

    $!Photo: Scott Zintel
    Photo: Scott Zintel

    Orange skies on Bellvale Lakes Rd.

    $!Photo: Henry Smith
    Photo: Henry Smith

    Henry Smith, who said he’s limiting his outdoor activity, shared this photo taken from outside his home in Warwick. He reverted back to wearing a K-95 mask outdoors in hopes that it will provide some protection from the smoke.