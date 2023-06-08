Warwick in smoke

Cows graze in the haze at Bellvale Farms.

A smoggy view of Felter St. in Greenwood Lake.

Smoke blankets Railroad Ave. in Warwick.

Matt Bussard shared these before-and-after photos taken in Greenwood Lake. “On a positive note, the smoke is inspiring me to take care of some indoor chores that have been neglected,” he said. “However, this is at the expense of some extra coughs, sneezes and itchy eyes.”

A view from the west shore of Greenwood Lake the morning of Wednesday, June 7.

“The orange haze and woody smell give off an apocalypse feel. Or it appears to give the photo a filtered almost watercolor painted quality,” said Warwick's Steven Alpert, who captured this photo of Memorial Park. “Either way the current conditions are unsettling for sure. I am trying to stay indoors as much as possible just to be on the safe side.”

Orange skies on Bellvale Lakes Rd.