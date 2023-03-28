Warwick. Children’s Easter Egg Hunt offers prizes

An Easter egg Hunt for three different age groups will be held at Veterans Memorial Park on April 8, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. The hunt is sponsored by the Village of Warwick Recreation and the Warwick Fire Department.

Prizes will be given out in each of the age 3 and under, 4 to 6 year old, and 7 to 12 year old groups for finding the Golden Egg. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.

Admission is a non-perishable food item to support the Warwick Food Pantry. Please call 845-986-2031 for more information.