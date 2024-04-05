UPDATED: Earthquake rocks Northeast

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, an earthquake was detected throughout the Northeast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported stemming from Whitehouse Station, N.J.

Residents throughout the tristate area reported feeling the sudden shake. No major damage has been reported.

Officials asked that residents not call 911 unless there is an emergency.

An aftershock measuring 2.0 magnitude was reported near Oldwick N.J., about 12:30 p.m.

Planes were halted at the major area airports immediately after the quake, and mass transit officials warned that riders may experience delays.

As of 11:45 a.m., Newark Liberty International Airport was open with flights arriving and departing.

Amtrak said speed restrictions have been implemented throughout the Northeast until all inspections are completed and delays should be expected.

About 11 a.m., NJ Transit said rail service throughout the system is subject to delays up to 20 minutes because of bridge inspections.

Traffic at the Holland Tunnel to New York City was held up temporarily for inspections. The tunnel was open again as of 11:15 a.m.

Assessing critical area

Hardyston, N.J., police reported no damage and said officers and local utility companies were assessing critical areas to ensure there was no damage. The alert warned that there may be minor aftershocks in the next 24 hours.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said there had been no impacts or damage to utility infrastructure or the grid resulting from the earthquake as of 11:45 a.m.

Peck’s Wine & Spirits in Warwick, N.Y., reported two wine bottles falling off the shelf.

Orange County (N.Y.) Executive Steve Neuhaus issued the following statement: “Orange County Emergency Management and OC 911 are receiving phone calls and notifications regarding a tremor just felt in and around the Orange County and Hudson Valley area. We are receiving information of a confirmed 4.8 earthquake with epicenter in Lebanon, NJ (the original epicenter per USGS). Orange County Emergency Services is in contact with the County Executive’s office, New York State and local municipalities and damage assessments are being conducted.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said her office is monitoring the situation. “I stand ready to work with federal, state and local leaders to deliver resources to address impact or damages. I urge New Yorkers to stay safe and follow the guidance of our first-responders and public officials.”

About 500,000 quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude occur worldwide each year. They often are felt but cause only minor damage.

In 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Virginia and was felt throughout the Northeast and into Canada.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Messina, N.Y., in the St. Lawrence River Valley, in 1944 and was felt from New York City to Quebec City. It caused property damage of $2 million (equivalent to $35 million in 2023).

Editor’s note: This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.