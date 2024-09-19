Senate chaplain to speak at Leadership Prayer Breakfast

The keynote speaker for this year’s Orange County Leadership Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for Oct. 2 at The Barn at Villia Venezia in Middletown, will be U.S. Senate Chaplain and former U.S. Navy Chief of Navy Chaplains, Rear Admiral Upper Barry C. Black (Ret.).

In addition to opening the Senate in prayer each day, Black meets with senators about spiritual and moral issues, assists with research on theological and biblical questions, and facilitates discussions, among other things, according to the county’s announcement.

Before his time in the senate, Black was commissioned as a navy chaplain in 1976 and has held assignments throughout the U.S. and Japan. His personal decorations include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service medals, and the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

“Chaplain Black will be an exceptional keynote speaker at our breakfast this year,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “I look forward to what he will share with all of us. This year’s guests will be inspired by Chaplain Black’s message of discovering and following God’s plan for each of us.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring a table at the breakfast for a cost of $375, or to register as an individual to attend for free, is asked to visit PrayerBreakfastoc.org or send an email requesting a registration form to prayerbreakfastoc@gmail.com.

The breakfast is being held at no cost to the taxpayers, according to the county.