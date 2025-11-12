S.S. Seward JROTC honors veterans

The Spartan Battalion JROTC Cadets of S.S. Seward Institute have been hard at work preparing for Veterans Day, honoring the brave men and women who have served our country in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. They participated in a field trip to the Goshen Veterans Cemetery for an event sponsored by the Orange County Veterans Services Agency where they placed flags on the veterans gravesites.

“I think it’s important to get out and do things in the community,” said Cadet Nicholas Lyons. “We’re learning about civic readiness. That’s all about what you can do to help people around you who might need it.”

Earlier this month, Lyons spent time volunteering at the Florida Community Food Pantry where he assisted in organizing and shelving various items to go to families in need.

As students worked together to ensure every veteran was honored, they rotated through three different roles: counting and grouping the flags, using a metal rod and mallet to prepare spots for the flags to be planted and finally placing each flag, reading the name of the individual aloud and saluting to honor the individual.

The students honored those who served our country in preparation for Veterans Day with their participation in the Florida Union Free School District’s Flag Raising event on Nov. 10 and placing U.S. flags around the S.S. Seward campus and throughout the Florida community to recognize and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.