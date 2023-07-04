Locals dish on their favorite ice cream

As the summer season starts 600 readers were surveyed and polled their votes in for their favorite local ice cream shop throughout the tristate area. Here are the results:

A majority of surveyed readers – 69% – said Bellvale Farms is their favorite ice cream spot in town.

Owner Amy Noteboom is celebrating Bellvale’s 20th anniversary on July 8. Bellvale prides itself on its homemade flavors.

Some favorites mentioned in the survey are Bellvale Bog, a chocolate ice cream with brownies and fudge swirls, and Great White Way, a white chocolate ice cream with a raspberry swirl and dark chocolate pieces. Both favorite flavors go back to 2003 when Bellvale first opened.

· 8% opted for GWL Ice Cream Shack. Multiple readers recommended the hot fudge sundae