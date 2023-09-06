Local Sept. 11 events

Friday, Sept. 8

New Jersey

Wantage: The Sussex Elks Lodge #2288 will host the National Iraq/Afghanistan Memorial at Woodbourne Park in Wantage. The exhibit, called “Remembering Our Fallen,” opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept 11. An opening ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. On Sept. 11, there will be a remembrance ceremony in the evening.

Saturday, Sept. 9

New Jersey

Vernon: Township officials will dedicate a 9/11 Survivor Tree seedling during a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the municipal building, 21 Church Street.

Monday, Sept. 11

New Jersey

Franklin: 9/11 Memorial Lights service at 7 p.m. at the Franklin Pond Pavilion.

Sparta: Sparta Elks #2356 will host a memorial ceremony at 7 p.m. on the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk.

West Milford: The township will hold a ceremony at 7 p.m. at the 9/11 Monument in front of Town Hall, 1480 Union Valley Road.

New York

Chester: The village will hold a remembrance at 5:30 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Carpenter Community Park, 19 Vidala Road.

Florida: The village and Fire Department will hold a 9/11 remembrance at 7 p.m. at the memorial, 19 S. Main St.

Greenwood Lake: The Fire Department will hold a remembrance at 7 p.m. at the department, 17 Mountain Lakes Lane.

Monroe: The remembrance ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial across from 657 Route 17M.

Montgomery: The September 11th Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Orange County Arboretum in Thomas Bull Memorial Park. The ceremony will honor the memory of the 44 Orange County residents who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks and also will honor the brave military personnel who serve our nation.

Warwick: The Fire Department will hold its remembrance at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park on Forester Avenue.

Woodbury: The remembrance ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Highland Mills Firehouse, 455 Route 32, Highland Mills.

Pennsylvania

Matamoras: The remembrance ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Education Center, 701 Avenue Q.

Milford: A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Pike County Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Broad and High Streets. Food to follow at the American Legion Post #139.