Local Sept. 11 events

The following is a list of local ceremonies and memorials dedicated to those who lost their lives 22 years ago.

All events are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11.

Chester: The village will hold a remembrance at 5:30 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Carpenter Community Park, 19 Vidala Road.

Florida: The village and Fire Department will hold a 9/11 remembrance at 7 p.m. at the memorial, 19 S. Main St.

Greenwood Lake: The Fire Department will hold a remembrance at 7 p.m. at the department, 17 Mountain Lakes Lane.

Monroe: The remembrance ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial across from 657 Route 17M.

Montgomery: The September 11th Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Orange County Arboretum in Thomas Bull Memorial Park. The ceremony will honor the memory of the 44 Orange County residents who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks and also will honor the brave military personnel who serve our nation.

Warwick: The Fire Department will hold its remembrance at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park on Forester Avenue.

Woodbury: The remembrance ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Highland Mills Firehouse, 455 Route 32, Highland Mills.