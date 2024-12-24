Local resident graduates from college

Warwick resident Kelly Sullivan was among the 31 students from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany to graduate this December.

Sullivan graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Health. Sullivan walked with the College’s 144th Commencement in May 2024 and then returned to campus to finish up degree requirements.

Founded in 1881, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is a private, independent college that offers 17 undergraduate, graduate and doctorate programs that focus on various health and science subjects.