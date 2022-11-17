Healey Brothers creates ‘Driven to Give Foundation’ to expand charitable initiatives in the Hudson Valley

Healey Brothers, a family-owned network of auto dealerships, announced the creation of an endowed fund to award grants to a wide range of nonprofit organizations in the Hudson Valley and scholarships to students pursuing auto industry careers.

Established with the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, the “Driven to Give Foundation” extends Healey Brothers’ tradition of supporting nonprofits and other civic and philanthropic initiatives in the Hudson Valley.

The fund formally kicked off with the annual Healey Brothers Golf Outing on Oct. 10, 2022. The event raised $60,000 to advance the Healey Brothers’ ongoing giving.

“Healey Brothers has a long history of philanthropic giving to the organizations that enhance quality of life in the Hudson Valley,” said John Koerner, Healey Brothers’ Executive General Manager. “By creating the Driven to Give Foundation with the Community Foundation, we have ensured that nonprofits doing crucial work in our communities will continue to be supported with grants year after year. With the success of the fund’s first golf outing, we’re off to a great start.”

Healey Brothers’ giving has benefited a wide range of organizations including the Wallkill River School of Art, the Corinne Feller Memorial Fund, and the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan Covid-19 Response Fund. Healey Brothers also awarded a donation to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie to purchase personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each holiday season, Healey Brothers donates bicycles to Hudson Valley children, and all eight dealerships serve as drop-off points for gifts to Toys for Tots.

The new fund will award scholarships to students continuing their post-secondary or vocational education in preparation for a career in the auto industry.

For more information about the Driven to Give Foundation or to donate, visit cfosny.org/healey.