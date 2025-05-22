This summer, the Orange County Youth Bureau, in partnership with the Orange County Division of EMS Education, is offering free Heartsaver First Aid with CPR/AED courses for Orange County to teens and young adults, ages 14 through 20, who live, attend school, volunteer, and/or work in Orange County.

Classes are Wednesday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emergency Services 911 Center located at 22 Wells Farm Road, Goshen. Pre-registration is required through the county EMS website. Space is limited.