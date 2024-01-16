x
Florida’s new pickleball, baskball courts ready to use

Florida. The courts were built thanks to a grant secured by Sen. Skoufis.

| 16 Jan 2024 | 11:53
    State Sen. James Skoufis presents a check to village officials for the courts.
If you’ve drive through Florida lately, you may have noticed a new recreational opportunity tucked away behind the police station, next door to the Florida Public Library off Main Street. On January 16, State Sen. James Skoufis (D-42) announced the official opening of the village’s new pickleball and basketball courts, built using a $120,000 grant secured through his office.

In his announcement, Skoufis also noted that, according to village Mayor Daniel Harter, the courts are already in frequent use.

“Supporting recreational opportunities will always be a priority for me,” Skoufis said in his announcement, “so get out there and have some fun on the new courts!”